Cabin destroyed in suspicious fire on Lakeshore Road

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Kelly Stephens says they received several 911 calls about a large fire on the beach near Bertram Creek Park at about 4:30 p.m.

Responding crews arrived to find a cabin/garage structure fully engulfed in flames.

The cabin and two vehicles have been completely destroyed.

Stephens says the building was vacant at the time of the fire.

The blaze has been deemed suspicious and investigation has been handed over to the RCMP.

Initially, four fire engines, a command unit, safety unit, water tender and rescue truck totalling 20 fire personnel were on scene to fight the fire along with assistance from RCMP and Fortis.

The destroyed building was in the 5500 block of Lakeshore Road.

ORIGINAL 4:50 p.m.

Kelowna firefighters are dealing with a large fire near Bertram Creek Regional Park.

The structure fire has spread somewhat to the surrounding forest and is visible from across Okanagan Lake.

Fire crews are currently on scene and are making good progress on the blaze. The impacted structure is believed to be a cabin on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Road.

A Castanet reporter is en route to the scene. More to come...