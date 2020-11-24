165834
Kelowna  

COVID-19 linked to Canyon Falls Middle School

Positive case at Canyon Falls

Interior Health has confirmed a member of the Canyon Falls Middle School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Central Okanagan Public School Board states the member is self-isolation at home with support from local public health teams.

"Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing" states the news release. 

SD23 is working closely with IH to determine if additional actions are required at this time. 

"Students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible."

Click here to view a full list of exposures in Interior Health.

