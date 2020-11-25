165482
164989
Kelowna  

Annual Santa Bus fundraiser for the Salvation Army cancelled

COVID cancels Santa Bus

- | Story: 317335

BC Transit has made the difficult decision to cancel the popular Santa Bus this year due to restrictions and concerns around COVID-19.

For the past 17 years, employees at Kelowna Transit have spent the time to decorate a Christmas-themed bus inside and out, complete with Santa and Rudolph leading the way.

The bus would tour communities across the Central Okanagan, collecting food, toys and cash for the Salvation Army.

The campaign has typically raised between $30,000 and $40,000 in donations for the Christmas Hamper Program.

Salvation Army Capt. Darryl Burry told Castanet News he is not surprised.

And, while it is concerning especially with the need so high this year due to financial constraints because of the pandemic, Burry says they will persevere.

"We recognize that we have such a wonderful community here that has always stepped up to the plate for us," said Burry.

"We're going to take it one day at a time, and we will tackle the challenges as they come our way."

But, not all the news is dire.

Burry says the annual kettle campaign is a little ahead of where they were last year.

Plus, the Salvation Army has come up with innovative ways to allow people to donate.

Along with the traditional kettle and online donations, you can now become a virtual bell ringer by creating your own kettle, then sharing it through your social media platforms.

When live kettles are not manned, Burry says a card with a QR code will hang from the pole where the kettle would be, allowing people to make a donation that way.

"And, starting next week...machines will be attached to our kettle stands and, by swiping your bank card of smart phone, you will be able to make a $5 donation to the Salvation Army.

Burry says typically at this time of year, they would have between 300 and 350 families registered for the hamper program. This year, it's already up to about 400.

He expects the final number to be between 600 and 700, far in excess of the 526 families the Salvation Army assisted last year.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

161973
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


165851
Real Estate
4319116
100 - 1060 Manhattan Drive
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$625,000
more details
163177


165962


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Peppermint Patty
Peppermint Patty Kelowna SPCA >


153561


162479


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Happy hump day!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Elon Musk passes Bill Gates to become world’s second richest man
Showbiz
Tesla boss Elon Musk has passed philanthropist Bill Gates to...
Funny bumper stickers
Galleries
Who’s making these bumper stickers?
Funny bumper stickers (2)
Galleries


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165078
162271