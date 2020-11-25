Annual Santa Bus fundraiser for the Salvation Army cancelled

Photo: Castanet/file

BC Transit has made the difficult decision to cancel the popular Santa Bus this year due to restrictions and concerns around COVID-19.

For the past 17 years, employees at Kelowna Transit have spent the time to decorate a Christmas-themed bus inside and out, complete with Santa and Rudolph leading the way.

The bus would tour communities across the Central Okanagan, collecting food, toys and cash for the Salvation Army.

The campaign has typically raised between $30,000 and $40,000 in donations for the Christmas Hamper Program.

Salvation Army Capt. Darryl Burry told Castanet News he is not surprised.

And, while it is concerning especially with the need so high this year due to financial constraints because of the pandemic, Burry says they will persevere.

"We recognize that we have such a wonderful community here that has always stepped up to the plate for us," said Burry.

"We're going to take it one day at a time, and we will tackle the challenges as they come our way."

But, not all the news is dire.

Burry says the annual kettle campaign is a little ahead of where they were last year.

Plus, the Salvation Army has come up with innovative ways to allow people to donate.

Along with the traditional kettle and online donations, you can now become a virtual bell ringer by creating your own kettle, then sharing it through your social media platforms.

When live kettles are not manned, Burry says a card with a QR code will hang from the pole where the kettle would be, allowing people to make a donation that way.

"And, starting next week...machines will be attached to our kettle stands and, by swiping your bank card of smart phone, you will be able to make a $5 donation to the Salvation Army.

Burry says typically at this time of year, they would have between 300 and 350 families registered for the hamper program. This year, it's already up to about 400.

He expects the final number to be between 600 and 700, far in excess of the 526 families the Salvation Army assisted last year.