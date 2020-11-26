Pulse Cardiac Health offering free live online exercise sessions

Photo: Shawna Cook

Pulse Cardiac Health made their programs free during the start of the pandemic, and with new guidelines again urging people to stay home, they’re waiving membership fees once again.

Early this year, the team allowed over 400 residents to use their service for free to exercise at home while gyms were mandated to close. They are now offering live group exercise classes online for free.

“Many older adults are feeling more concerned about attending public facilities and with the weather changing more people are heading indoors and looking for ways to maintain their physical activity,” explains Shawna Cook, co-owner of Pulse Cardiac Health and a Clinical Exercise Physiologist.

“Join our Live Group Exercise Sessions over Zoom at no cost at all.”

The live-online classes are specifically designed for those who are 55+ and have had a heart concern.

“Everyone will have a full month to participate in the classes,” she adds “they have the opportunity to learn some new movements that they can do at home with little equipment and have a chance to establish an exercise routine. These classes are fun and also provide a chance to engage with a group and have a few laughs."

Classes are on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. and Thursdays at 10 a.m. - options for both seated and standing exercises are provided in each class.

Cook says it’s important to extend their programs to the public because older adults, "specifically those with underlying health conditions, are at a higher risk of complications should they contract COVID-19."

“The balance of wanting to stay home and be safe, yet maintain the activity that keeps people healthy, improves their immune system, helps to cope with stress, among many other benefits is a real challenge.”

She says there is a great group dynamic through the online platforms as people are able to interact.

“We have a few laughs while we work which is great for the soul right now. The accountability of someone expecting you at a certain time and day is also helpful for those that find it hard to exercise on their own.”

“This has been a tough go for everyone, we need to be able to have some stress relief and exercise is a great healthy coping mechanism.”

“Right now we are all concerned about COVID, however, heart attacks and strokes are still happening. We need to find a way to keep active despite needing to stay home to keep ourselves healthy overall.”

The team hopes to add more classes on New Year’s Day and have the live online classes available until the spring.

Email Cook to register or visit their website for more information.