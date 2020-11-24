165362
Kelowna  

Winery in Lake Country closes until Dec. 4 after COVID-19 exposure

Exposure closes winery

O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars in Lake Country and attached bistro will be closed until Dec. 4 due to COVID-19.

The winery announced on social media Monday that a deep sanitization is underway after a confirmed exposure incident.

“We are proud of the control measures implemented since May and will continue to put the health and safety of the community, our guests and team as top priority.”

Online wine sales are still available while the business works to reopen on Dec. 4.

For any exposure incident, Interior Health contact tracers will be in touch with anyone who may be impacted.

