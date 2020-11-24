KGH benefits from Kiwanis endowment promise

Photo: KGH Foundation Kiwanis Legacy Fund committee with KGH Foundation staff members: Mischa Mueller, Eric Reitsma, Jane Stockell, Doug Rankmore, Wendy Falkowski, Bob Bissell and former KGH Foundation Chair Peter MacPherson; not pictured Marion MacNeil. Archival photo 2017.

The KGH Foundation Kiwanis Legacy Endowment Fund has continued its tradition of giving, disbursing $296,000 in support of local children and youth healthcare initiatives in 2020.

"From upgrades to the pediatric department at Kelowna General Hospital to a mobile solution to better serve youth struggling with their mental health, the KGH Foundation Kiwanis Legacy Endowment Fund has disbursed $296,000 in support of local children and youth healthcare initiatives this year," said Shauna Nyrose, director of communications with the KGH Foundation.

In 2020 the Kiwanis Legacy Endowment committee was able to approve six grants for funding with a focus on supporting mental health initiatives, including:

Canadian Mental Health Association – Foundry Mobile to support the purchase of a first of its kind, mobile health vehicle to allow youth aged 12-24 to access mental health and health care services where they are from West Kelowna to Lake Country.

Child Advocacy Centre to fund the acquisition of an on-site designated Trauma Support Coordinator/Counsellor, specifically to support children under the age of 10.

The Bridge Youth & Family Services to support the Beyond the Blues program, which provides specific supports to new mothers suffering from postpartum depression and anxiety.

KGH Pediatric Department to purchase clinical grade furnishings for the pediatric common spaces, specifically to support adolescent mental health patients.

KGH Adolescent Psychiatric Unit to purchase sensory space equipment to support youth in need of sensory clinical interventions, plus additional funding for ‘Coping Kits’ for those needing resources for emotional and behavioural regulation.

BrainTrust Canada Association to continue to support the Youth Concussion Clinic, which facilitates immediate access to medically supervised, acute concussion care for local children who might not otherwise be able to benefit from this support due to financial barriers.

The Kiwanis Legacy Endowment Fund was established back in 2017 following the sale of the Kiwanis Tower. Annual proceeds from the historic $4 million endowment gifted to the KGH Foundation are dedicated to supporting local healthcare programs and projects to benefit the Central Okanagan’s children and youth.