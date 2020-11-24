Kelowna's sponsorship and advertising program has fallen well short of its goals

Photo: file photo Kelowna's sponsorship and advertising program has fallen well short of expectations.

Are Kelowna taxpayers getting the bang for their buck they were promised when the city undertook an aggressive sponsorship and advertising project?

That was the question on council's mind as they received an update at the end of year four of the five year pilot project.

The frank answer was no, but with a promise that brighter days lay ahead.

Over the first four years of the program, sponsorship and advertising manager Jill Hamilton says it has secured approximately $220,000 in finalized contracts since its inception.

Council approved the program in 2015 after being told it was expected to bring in an additional $800,000 in new revenue on top of the existing $750,000 in net revenue annually by year five.

Hamilton admitted the targets have not been met, and while they may need to be adjusted, "are still in line with what is possible."

Partnership and investment director Derek Edstrom reminded council the original numbers provided to council was associated with selling every single asset across the city.

He says the new internal direction is moving away from selling every little thing the city has in favour of bundling larger relationships and larger items to the advantage of the city and the company involved.

"When this project first came, it had a very lofty goal of purely revenue achievements and milestones. We have not hit that target. That said, I feel there is a huge value in the work that is being done," said Edstrom.

He adds the city is looking at changes in the landscape due to COVID-19 and the changing opportunities.

"Jill identified Bernard Avenue. That would be amazing to deliver the green streets, the parklets, and be able to have a lot of animation. That would be a big win.

"We have seen a desire for things like restart programs and others that are there, other than just the naming rights. I think the naming rights will come, but being able to deliver programs and services that wouldn't otherwise be delivered is seen as a win."

Still, there were some who questioned the validity of continuing in the current form.

"I'm struggling to see the value in the program. We've missed our goals quite significantly," said Coun. Luke Stack, who suggested seeing a cost-benefit analysis before supporting moving forward.

While the initial projections "were intoxicating," Coun. Gail Given indicated she would not like to make a decision only because council didn't feel things were adding up.

"I don't think this is the point in time where we throw the baby out with the bath water," she said.

"I am comfortable with the comments around what can come back to council, and where we are at and what the program actually looks like."

The program will continue to its conclusion through next year before a decision is made on whether to continue it, scrap it, or change direction.