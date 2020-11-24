Kelowna RCMP searching for missing man

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP is on the hunt for Devon Brazeau and they are asking the public to keep an eye out for the missing 31-year-old.

Brazeau was last seen on November 20, according to Brazeau's family. They are concerned for his health and well-being.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy tells Castanet, "that despite its efforts so far RCMP in the Central Okanagan has been unable to locate Devon Brazeau."

Description of Devon:

Caucasian male;

31 years;

five-foot-seven inches (170 cm);

thin build;

short blond hair;

blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Brazeau's whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.