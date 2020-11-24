165257
Kelowna RCMP searching for missing man

RCMP searching for man

Kelowna RCMP is on the hunt for Devon Brazeau and they are asking the public to keep an eye out for the missing 31-year-old.

Brazeau was last seen on November 20, according to Brazeau's family. They are concerned for his health and well-being.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy tells Castanet, "that despite its efforts so far RCMP in the Central Okanagan has been unable to locate Devon Brazeau."

Description of Devon:

  • Caucasian male;
  • 31 years;
  • five-foot-seven inches (170 cm);
  • thin build;
  • short blond hair;
  • blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Brazeau's whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

