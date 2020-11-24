165834
Kelowna RCMP locate missing man

Missing man found safe

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

RCMP say Devon Brazeau has been found safe.

ORIGINAL 10:50 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP is on the hunt for Devon Brazeau and they are asking the public to keep an eye out for the missing 31-year-old.

Brazeau was last seen on November 20, according to Brazeau's family. They are concerned for his health and well-being.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy tells Castanet, "that despite its efforts so far RCMP in the Central Okanagan has been unable to locate Devon Brazeau."

Description of Devon:

  • Caucasian male;
  • 31 years;
  • five-foot-seven inches (170 cm);
  • thin build;
  • short blond hair;
  • blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Brazeau's whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

