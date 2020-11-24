Kelowna RCMP locate missing man

Photo: RCMP
UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.
RCMP say Devon Brazeau has been found safe.
ORIGINAL 10:50 a.m.
Kelowna RCMP is on the hunt for Devon Brazeau and they are asking the public to keep an eye out for the missing 31-year-old.
Brazeau was last seen on November 20, according to Brazeau's family. They are concerned for his health and well-being.
Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy tells Castanet, "that despite its efforts so far RCMP in the Central Okanagan has been unable to locate Devon Brazeau."
Description of Devon:
- Caucasian male;
- 31 years;
- five-foot-seven inches (170 cm);
- thin build;
- short blond hair;
- blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Brazeau's whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.