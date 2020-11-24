McDonald's closes, cleans & reopens Rutland location after employee tests positive

McDonald’s Canada has issued an alert after one of their employees at the chain's Rutland location tested positive for COVID-19
"Our top priority is to protect the health and well-being of our people and our guests – it’s at the core of everything we do," said McDonald's corporate relations manager Ryma Boussoufa.
After the positive test, the store at 115 Hollywood Road North in Kelowna closed on Monday for a deep cleaning by a certified third party, but has since reopened.
All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available. The employee worked their last shift on November 23, from 5:00 a.m. to 6:20 a.m.
"For any guests who may have visited the restaurants on November 23, please take directions from the experts at BC Centre for Disease Control by visiting their website."
McDonald's says they have a high standard of cleanliness, which includes enhanced safety measures to ensure every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for guests and employees. These measures include:
- Hand sanitizer dispensers available inside the restaurant
- High-touch surfaces and guest tables will be kept clean and sanitized
- Floor markers to help guests keep their distance from one other
- Front counters are fitted with protective screens
- Clearly marked tables for dine-in to respect physical distancing
- The number of guests permitted inside a restaurant at one time will be limited based on restaurant size. This also applies to outdoor seating spaces
- Employees will wear gloves for taking payment and serving guests, and wear masks at all times while working in the restaurant. For everyone’s safety, we encourage guests to wear a mask or face covering when using our premises. In certain regions, masks or face coverings must be worn where required by public health authorities
- Contactless payment options are available at the restaurant, and guests can also order using the McDonalds mobile app and pay on their phone
- Maintaining the health and well-being of our crew and guests is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor and adapt measures, where necessary.