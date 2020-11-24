McDonald's closes, cleans & reopens Rutland location after employee tests positive

Photo: Contributed

McDonald’s Canada has issued an alert after one of their employees at the chain's Rutland location tested positive for COVID-19

"Our top priority is to protect the health and well-being of our people and our guests – it’s at the core of everything we do," said McDonald's corporate relations manager Ryma Boussoufa.

After the positive test, the store at 115 Hollywood Road North in Kelowna closed on Monday for a deep cleaning by a certified third party, but has since reopened.

All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available. The employee worked their last shift on November 23, from 5:00 a.m. to 6:20 a.m.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurants on November 23, please take directions from the experts at BC Centre for Disease Control by visiting their website."

McDonald's says they have a high standard of cleanliness, which includes enhanced safety measures to ensure every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for guests and employees. These measures include: