A downtown Kelowna office building has sold for $6.45 million.

The Western Investor reports that the building at 478 Bernard Avenue changed hands on November 17.

The 25,000-square-foot building has C7 (Central Business Commercial) zoning and was listed at $6.7 million.

The sale was brokered by William Wright Commercial in Vancouver and Marianne DeCotiis.

The purchaser of the building was not revealed.