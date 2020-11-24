165257
162613
Kelowna  

City council votes down concept for a new north end welcome sign

Welcome art not welcome

- | Story: 317234

Great piece of work - wrong location.

That was the general sentiment among the majority of city council Monday, as they said thanks, but no thanks to a new "Welcome to Kelowna" sign at the north entrance to the city.

The previous sign, at the intersection of Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road was taken down two years ago as part of the province's widening of the highway.

The sign, created by Ontario artist Ted Fullerton, included the word "Kelowna" in four foot tall letters as well as 10  seven-foot tall figures depicting people at various heights and depths.

It would have been installed on the west side of the highway prior to the entrance to the airport.

In a 6-3 vote, council generally believed a piece of public art should not be part of a welcoming sign.

"I like the sign...but, my first thought is this does not say Kelowna to me," said Coun. Mohini Singh.

"This does not say wow."

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge struggled with the placement of the sign, wondering why it would be erected north of YLW when so many tourists travel through the airport.

He was also disappointed there was no obvious representation of the Syilx Nation from a reconciliation point of view.

"I think a welcome sign has to say what the city represents," added Coun. Maxine DeHart. "In some of it I do understand it and in others I don't."

Coun. Gail Given, who says she questioned the sign when it first came to a Monday morning council meeting earlier this year, but admits it has grown on her.

"Do you need a welcome sign at your entrance, I don't know," she said.

"But does adding public art to our entrance create a unique statement about the City of Kelowna? You bet it does.

"If you Google unique city signs, I can tell you none of them are very unique. This is public art, and it will evoke a response."

With the issue going down to defeat, Given suggested it would be a beautiful piece for City Park, calling it a great selfie option.

Grabbing onto that theme, Mayor Colin Basran, who along with councillors Given and Donn voted for the sign, said it is indicative of where Kelowna is going as a city.

"It's inclusionary, it's diverse, and indicative of a city that's moving away from its agricultural and tourism roots," said Basran.

"You pass by an airport and a university on your way into town, which I think is indicative of that. I think the sign is saying that, we are a city of the future, that's what we're building."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

161865
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


165851
Real Estate
4330500
116-2901 Abbott Street
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,000
more details
165438


165195


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dude
Dude Kelowna SPCA >


161753


165127


Kitty clings to doorknob to be let in

Must Watch
This cat wants in the house NOW.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Jennifer Lopez accused of ripping off Beyonce’s Grammys performance for AMAs appearance
Music
Jennifer Lopez’s performance at the American Music Awards...
Rich kids of Instagram
Galleries
There’s a lot of money packed into this gallery.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164773
163947