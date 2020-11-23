Two Kelowna-bound flights from Northern BC with COVID-19 cases

Photo: wikimedia commons
Two more Kelowna-bound flights have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 exposure list.
The health authority says anyone on an impacted flight should monitor themselves closely for symptoms for the next two weeks.
- Nov 5: North Cariboo 2010, Fort St. John to Kelowna
- Nov 12: North Cariboo/Summit Air 2011, Kelowna to Fort St. John
The flights were two of 12 added to the exposure list on Wednesday. The full list can be found here.
The following flights were posted to the COVID-19 Exposures page: https://t.co/WoOvnTP4FQ— BCCDC (@CDCofBC) November 24, 2020
