Two Kelowna-bound flights from Northern BC with COVID-19 cases

COVID on 2 Kelowna flights

Two more Kelowna-bound flights have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 exposure list. 

The health authority says anyone on an impacted flight should monitor themselves closely for symptoms for the next two weeks. 

  • Nov 5: North Cariboo 2010, Fort St. John to Kelowna
  • Nov 12: North Cariboo/Summit Air 2011, Kelowna to Fort St. John

The flights were two of 12 added to the exposure list on Wednesday. The full list can be found here.

