Kelowna RCMP holding toy drive on Saturday

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna RCMP is partnering with the Salvation Army for a “Stuff the Cruiser” toy drive to ensure every child has a present this Christmas.

Volunteers with the Kelowna RCMP will be standing by in the north parking lot of the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 1190 Richter Avenue to collect new, unwrapped toys for children aged 0-12. There will also be volunteers from the Salvation Army at the Toys-R-Us on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 28.

The event has been designed to COVID-19 safety in mind. There will be bins set up so that you can drop your donations off independently. If you do require assistance, one of our masked volunteers will assist you.

“We know this has been a tough year for a lot of people in our community,” says Supt. Kara Triance, Officer in Charge of the Kelowna RCMP. “Please join us and help make sure that every child in this town has a present to open this holiday season.”