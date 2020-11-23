165482
165502
Kelowna  

Kelowna RCMP holding toy drive on Saturday

'Stuff the Cruiser' this week

- | Story: 317221

The Kelowna RCMP is partnering with the Salvation Army for a “Stuff the Cruiser” toy drive to ensure every child has a present this Christmas.

Volunteers with the Kelowna RCMP will be standing by in the north parking lot of the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 1190 Richter Avenue to collect new, unwrapped toys for children aged 0-12. There will also be volunteers from the Salvation Army at the Toys-R-Us on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 28.

The event has been designed to COVID-19 safety in mind. There will be bins set up so that you can drop your donations off independently. If you do require assistance, one of our masked volunteers will assist you.

“We know this has been a tough year for a lot of people in our community,” says Supt. Kara Triance, Officer in Charge of the Kelowna RCMP. “Please join us and help make sure that every child in this town has a present to open this holiday season.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164571
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


165851
Real Estate
4325837
100 - 1060 Manhattan Drive
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$850,000
more details
161351


165332


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dude
Dude Kelowna SPCA >


165705




Rich kids of Instagram

Galleries
There’s a lot of money packed into this gallery.
Rich kids of Instagram (2)
Galleries
Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency
Showbiz
Former U.S. President Barack Obama's time in The White House...
Boy snitches on sister when mom threatens to take away gaming system
Must Watch
“I didn’t know she was gonna take away my ps5!”
Little girl makes up funny excuses to avoid going for a walk
Must Watch
Well.. that’s good reasoning.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
166017
163947