Additional COVID-19 exposure issued for Okanagan Mission Secondary

Another member of the Okanagan Mission Secondary school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Central Okanagan School District made the announcement Monday evening. 

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” SD 23 said.

This exposure alert is in addition to one issued Sunday evening. 

Interior Health says possible exposure dates at the school are Nov. 9, 10 and 12.

The full list of school exposures in Interior Health can be found here.

