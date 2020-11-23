164996
Kelowna  

SPCA investigating after dead cat found at Kelowna brake check

Dead cat found at truck stop

The BC SPCA is investigating after a dead cat was found inside a tote at the side of Highway 33 near Kelowna.

The black short-haired cat, between eight and 10 years old, was found at the Highway 33 brake check outside Black Mountain.

The SPCA has not released details of the incident, but Castanet News has been in contact with the person who found the cat, who said the tote was taped shut with the dead cat inside.

After Castanet News contacted the SPCA, an investigator was dispatched to the brake check and located the deceased animal. 

“We cannot provide more details at this time, but we are urging anyone with knowledge of the situation to please contact the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1.855.665.7722,” said Brian Kijowski, regional manager of cruelty investigations.

