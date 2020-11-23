165362
165923
Kelowna  

Woman arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask or leave Value Village

Anti-masker arrested

- | Story: 317198

A Kelowna woman was arrested Sunday afternoon at Value Village after allegedly refusing to put on a mask or leave the store. 

Police were called to the Value Village on Aurora Crescent just after 4 p.m. on Nov. 22 for a report of a woman who was trespassing as she refused to leave the store after entering without a mask.

Officer tried to convince her to leave the store, but she refused, according to RCMP, who allege the woman struck the officers several times, screamed and refused to cooperate.

The woman was arrested and released on conditions for a future court date. Charges of causing a disturbance and obstructing a police officer have been referred to the BC Prosecution Service for review.

“The RCMP's focus remains on educating and encouraging members of the public who may not be following the safety measures set out by public health authorities,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. 

“Kelowna RCMP note that businesses have the responsibility due to the recent public health order to ask their patrons to wear face coverings or non-medical masks while on premises and to refuse service for non-compliance. Individuals have the right not to attend the business if they decide not to wear a protective mask to help prevent the spread COVID-19. We highly encourage everyone to respect provincial health orders for their safety and the safety of others,” Noseworthy continued. 

Noseworthy said Kelowna RCMP officer have responded to several similar complaints in recent weeks.

Store management deferred comment to corporate headquarters, which has not responded to emails from Castanet.

A video of the woman being escorted out of the Value Village was posted on Twitter. The video below contains profanity. Viewer discretion advised. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163406
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


165851
Real Estate
4314264
222 240 McIntosh Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$284,900
more details
164936


154288


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dude
Dude Kelowna SPCA >


161753


161329


Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency

Showbiz
Former U.S. President Barack Obama's time in The White House put a hidden strain on his marriage to First Lady Michelle Obama.
Boy snitches on sister when mom threatens to take away gaming system
Must Watch
“I didn’t know she was gonna take away my ps5!”
Little girl makes up funny excuses to avoid going for a walk
Must Watch
Well.. that’s good reasoning.
WWE legend The Undertaker officially retires
Showbiz
Wrestling legend The Undertaker has officially retired from the...
Food Memes
Galleries
Good old hunger humour.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164885
163919