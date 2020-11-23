164522
Kelowna  

CUPE workers ratify new 5-year deal with District of Lake Country

District, union strike deal

The District of Lake Country says its unionized CUPE workers have ratified a new five-year collective agreement. 

The deal, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, includes wage increases over the five years of 2%, 2%, 2% 2.25% followed by 2.5% in 2024.

Sixty-six municipal employees are covered by the agreement. 

“Both the District and the union worked extremely hard over four days of negotiations to achieve the goal of a fair and equitable agreement for employees and the community.” said Mayor James Baker. “Because of the hard work and commitment to the process, the team was able to achieve a ratified agreement in a very short period of time.”

Annie Lynch, CUPE 338 vice president and financial analyst, says the union is pleased with the agreement, calling it “progressive and inclusive.”

“We are looking forward to continuing a positive working relationship with District of Lake Country Council and staff as well as continuing to provide services for the community.”

