Kelowna  

Demolition day arrives for eyesore, former downtown McDonald's

Eyesore being demolished

A longtime eyesore at the entrance to Kelowna is finally being torn down.

The City of Kelowna has started demolition on the former McDonald's at 1746 Water Street after a lengthy biohazard and asbestos mitigation process.

The city spent $2.05 million earlier this year to purchase the property and settle legal claims launched by the McDonald's when the restaurant was closed in 2007.

McDonald's filed suit against the city in 2009, claiming the redesign of Highway 97 and the construction of the William R. Bennett Bridge resulted in the closing of the restaurant.

Castanet News will be speaking with the city about the demolition later this afternoon. It is expected the demolition and cleanup will take a couple weeks.

