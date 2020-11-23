165257
162613
Kelowna  

RCMP confirm device outside Walmart contained no explosives

Bomb scare in parking lot

- | Story: 317155

The Kelowna RCMP says a suspicious device found in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Banks Road on Sunday night was not an explosive. 

“The initial report to police prompted an immediate shut down of the surrounding roads, as information suggested that the item closely resembled an explosive device," said Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

"Front line officers conducted a risk assessment at the scene and chose to evacuate the nearby business out of an abundance of caution."

The Kelowna Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services were also placed on standby.

The provincial explosives disposal unit travelled to Kelowna from the Lower Mainland to investigate. Just before 2 a.m., police confirmed that the device — a pressure cooker — did not contain any explosives and was no threat. 

The police investigation into who deposited the item in the area remains underway at this time. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

The parking lot, surrounding roads and businesses in the area have since been re-opened. The public is safe to return to visit businesses in the area.

165959
162394


151852


165851
163625




165705


165754


