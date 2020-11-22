164654
Another COVID-19 exposure at Okanagan Mission Secondary

Possible exposure at school

The Central Okanagan School District is announcing another COVID-19 exposure at Okanagan Mission Secondary School. 

A member of the “school community” has tested positive and are self-isolating at home with support from public health teams. 

“Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” SD 23 said Sunday night. “The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

This is not the first exposure alert for Okanagan Mission Secondary. Interior Health’s list of active COVID-19 school exposures has listed Nov. 10 as the potential exposure date.

