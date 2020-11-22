Heavy police presence at Kelowna Wal-Mart for alleged bomb threat

Photo: Rod Saigeon

UPDATE 10:13 p.m.

Castanet reader Caleb Musfelt-Lycar says he went to Wal-Mart Sunday evening for 30 minutes and returned to his truck sectioned off with police tape.

“I went and asked one of the cops who was going on, saying ‘hey, can I get to my truck?’ and he told me I can’t and that there is a possible pressure cooker bomb threat and it was right next to my truck.”

He says initially he thought they were joking and went to sit-down nearby to figure out his next steps but was told he needed to leave the premises.

“I went to go and just sit down somewhere and he came up to me and told me I had to leave.”

He was able to find a safe spot and wait, thinking he was going to get his vehicle in no time.

“I sat around for about an hour because the first guy told me that they were going to have a dog there in 30 minutes and it’s probably just a fluke,” he adds.

Musfelt-Lycar then realized this may take longer and had a friend to come pick him up.

“When I was leaving I talked to one of the cops saying, ‘hey, when should I come back and get my truck?’ That’s when they started to tell me that I wouldn’t be able to get my truck until 6 a.m. tomorrow when we have the bomb squad showing up.”

Musfelt-Lycar says there was no panic inside Wal-Mart and didn’t know there was a threat until he walked back to his truck.

"I don’t think they even told people in Wal-Mart they were just outside just telling people to immediately get to their vehicles and they had a cop at the entrance letting nobody back in."

UPDATE 8:40 p.m.

More than a dozen RCMP vehicles have blocked off the parking lot in front of the Kelowna Wal-Mart on Banks Road.

Police officers at the perimeter declined to provide details on the situation, but said the detachment should be releasing a statement this evening or early Monday morning.

RCMP at the scene said there is no threat to anyone inside or outside the store.

Wal-Mart will be closed for the rest of the evening. Customers inside the store were previously being told to stay inside, but have since been allowed to leave, said the officer.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

Photo: Sarita Patel

ORIGINAL 8:20 p.m.

There is a significant police presence at the Kelowna Wal-Mart on Banks Road.

Witnesses report upwards of ten RCMP vehicles are at the store and have taped off the parking lot.

Castanet News has a reporter on the way to the scene. More to come...