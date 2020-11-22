Kelowna concert series moves online after new health orders

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Community Theatre

An upcoming local concert series is scrapping its plans for an in-person audience and moving completely online, following new measures from the province announced last week.

Prior to Thursday's announcement, indoor events with less than 50 people were allowed in B.C., if other stringent measures around physical distancing were followed. Rebellious Unicorns Production Company, based out of Kelowna, was set to begin its Live @ the KCT concert series on Nov. 25, hosting a maximum of 50 people in the 800-seat Kelowna Community Theatre, but the new provincial measures has put a stop to the that plan.

“We are extremely disappointed about the Province’s decision to extend the public gathering ban to events like Live @ The KCT,” says Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer at Rebellious Unicorns. “Sport activities and movie theatres are still allowed to continue, and yet innovative projects with comprehensive COVID protocols in place which are designed to support our local arts and entertainment sector are once again being undercut.

“Of course, we want to be responsible and help prevent the spread of the virus; our model sets out stringent COVID-19 Protocols designed to keep staff, attendees and performers safe. This is just one more hurdle in a frustrating exercise to put artists back to work and provide live entertainment for the public.”

The first of the production company's shows at the Community Theatre came in September, when local fan favourites Lucky Monkey played a live-streamed show with a few separated groups of people in the audience.

The old plan was to have two 50-person shows per night, with strict COVID protocols in place, but instead, one 45-minute show will be live-streamed without an audience.

As an added bonus for those who purchase a ticket to the livestream, a personalized cardboard cutout for each audience member will be placed in the theatre's seats, and audience members will be able to pick them up after the show.

“Our hope is that the public will tune into the live streams,” says Baulkham. “We continue to roll with the punches and are really doing everything we can to provide much needed live entertainment and pay artists in our community.”

For a full list of upcoming concerts, and more details on tickets, head here.