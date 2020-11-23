165834
Sperling Vineyards release 500 bottles of 'Guy Lafleur 60 Brut'

Calling all wine-loving, hockey fans!  You can now get your hands on a limited bottle of brut curated by hockey legend Guy Lafleur. 

Kelowna's Sperling Vineyards released a limited quantity of 500 bottles of their Guy Lafleur “60” Brut.

The significance of 60 is a nod to Lafleur's 60 goals in 1978 and to the 60 months of lees aging of this traditional-method Brut sparkling wine. 

Each bottle is signed by "The Flower" himself and is packaged in an engraved black stained wood box. 

"When Guy Lafleur wanted to celebrate select Canadian vintners, he contacted Sperling Vineyards owners, Ann Sperling and Peter Gamble to help him find excellent hand-crafted small lots to share with his fans and admirers," says Jill Richardson Branby of the winery. 

"Honouring their relationship with Guy, Peter and Ann were prepared to share their finest wine en tirage for this signature release.”

