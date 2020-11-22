COVID-19 exposures at several recent Kelowna hockey games

Photo: Capital News Centre

A person involved in a Kelowna adult hockey league has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a warning to other players from Interior Health.

Players involved in the Pacific Adult Hockey League, a recreational league based in Kelowna, recently received a letter from Interior Health warning them of possible COVID-19 exposures.

The letter says a person who attended several games on Saturday, Nov. 14 and Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the Capital News Centre later tested positive for the virus.

“Due to the potential exposure, the Medical Health Officer has recommended all participants on this day must closely self-monitor for symptoms until end of day December 2, 2020,” Interior Health says.

IH is not mandating any self-isolation by those who may have been exposed, but added those who develop symptoms should book an appointment to get tested.

The COVID-positive person attended the 8 and 9:30 p.m. games at Rink 2 on Nov. 14, and the 9 and 10:30 p.m. games on Rink 2 on Nov 18.

New public health restrictions have barred travel between communities for sports teams, and has banned any spectators from indoor and outdoor sports in B.C. As a result, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League announced Saturday it will be pausing all regular season game play.