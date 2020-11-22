Interior hockey league pauses season after new COVID restrictions

Photo: Contributed

The Interior's junior hockey league is pumping the brakes on the season after new orders were issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry last week.

In a notice on the the league's website posted Saturday, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League announced it will be pausing all regular season game play immediately, until at least Dec. 8. The 54th regular season only just started on Nov. 13.

“In light of the new parameters outlined on Friday evening by Viasport, which include restrictions concerning travel between different communities, the KIJHL will pause all regular season game play beginning Saturday, November 21st,” the league said.

“Other Phase 3 activities, including team practices, may proceed so long as they adhere to all aspects of the KIJHL’s Return to Play policies.”

Locally, the Kelowna Chiefs play in the KIJHL, along with the North Okanagan Knights, Summerland Steam, Osoyoos Coyotes, Princeton Posse, Chase Heat, Sicamous Eagles, Kamloops Storm and Revelstoke Grizzlies. Kelowna, who play in the Rutland Arena, had won two and lost two games so far this season.

“We recognize that circumstances can change quickly, and we will update our plans as soon as new information becomes available,” the league said. “The KIJHL appreciates the patience and support of our fans, volunteers, billet families and sponsors as we navigate this process.”