Kelowna  

A new movie is being filmed at Castanet's office in Kelowna

Movie filmed at Castanet

Another Lifetime Network movie is being filmed in the Okanagan and this time, it's being shot at Castanet's office in Kelowna.

Produced by Reel One Entertainment, the movie transforms the Castanet office into a public relations agency based out of Portland, Oregon. 

"Its a little rom-com called The Sweet Life. It's a cute little movie and this is probably the seventh or eighth that we've done up here (in the Okanagan) this year," says producer Costa Vassos. 

So why was the Castanet office chosen to be part of the film?

"Exterior wise, we need to match Portland ... the offices are fantastic, the people are great. There's a bunch of office scenes, boardroom scenes, it's a PR company so we've made this into our wonderful set," says Vassos. 

Crews were busy all day Saturday and filming is expected to wrap up on Sunday evening. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Reel One has established safety and sanitization policies to ensure filming happens safely.

"Once the pandemic hit and everything stopped for awhile, we really spent some time doing policy and procedures on how to protect the crew, the public and everything," says Vassos. "We were the first in Canada to come back and do our little movies of the week and other rom-coms. We've been very lucky and very safe. Everybody's wearing masks, social distancing - it's a challenge, but so far so good."

Minimal cast and crew members are on set at a time to reduce the amount of contact and between sets and everything is sanitized. 

Filming for The Sweet Life will conclude Dec. 1 and the movie will be viewable on the Lifetime Network next year. Reel One Entertainment is set to film 10-12 movies in the Okanagan in 2021. 

