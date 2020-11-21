United Way Stay at Home Gala raises more than $70,000

Photo: Contributed

Locals celebrated seven decades of local love together from their homes on Thursday, in support of United Way's 70th Anniversary Stay at Home Gala.

The fundraiser for the Southern Interior chapter of the United Way was forced to go online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however it proved to be an evening of celebration and great retrospect.

Raising more than $70,000, the night was hosted by Robert Fine who took guests through seven decades of United Way, with nine local bands and musicians and lots of familiar faces connected to the organization.

Champions of the event were the various donors, sponsors, event partners, speakers and volunteers who all contributed to the end result through online auction sales, donations and ticket sales. Donations can still be made until Dec. 1.

“We are so grateful to all our performers and guest speakers for their contributions and to everyone who bought tickets, or donated and were a part of this event,” says Jude Brunt, events manager for United Way South Interior BC. “Thank you so much for sharing your local love."