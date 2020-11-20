165834
Interior Health announces another case of COVID-19 at KLO

Confirmed case at KLO

Interior Health has confirmed that another member of the École KLO Middle School community has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Potential exposure dates at KLO now include Nov. 6, 8, 9 and 10. 

The individual is self-isolating at home with support from public health teams. Interior Health will follow up with anyone who may have been exposed to the confirmed case through contact tracing.

Central Okanagan Public Schools is working closely with Interior Health to determine if additional actions are required at this time. 

Click here to view a full list of exposures in Interior Health.

