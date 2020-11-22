This season of Kelowna's The Nutcracker is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Photo: Contributed

The Canadian School of Ballet's Kelowna production of The Nutcracker has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We could not be more grateful for your support and understanding. This time of social distancing and isolation has allowed us to reflect and realize the importance of the arts and performance. Not just for the audience in attendance, but also for our young performing artists who long to be on stage," said event organizers.

The Nutcracker is an important part of the holiday season in Kelowna and this year's season would have been the 31st anniversary of the show.

"We will get through this together and look forward to sharing the magic of The Nutcracker again when it is safe to do so. We will be stronger than ever! Thank you to the Okanagan community for your constant support and

dedication."