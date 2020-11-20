IH declares 'outbreak' at Kelowna care home for second time

Photo: Britt Janz

Interior Health has declared an "outbreak" at a Kelowna long-term care home after a single staffer has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It is the second time in seven months COVID-19 has been detected at Hawthorn Park Orchard Manor.

Interior Health confirmed the case on Friday afternoon.

"One staff member has tested positive at Orchard Manor and an outbreak has been declared," Interior Health said in an email to Castanet.

One of the family members of a resident at the long-term care home says that resident families have been notified and all visits have been cancelled for the next two weeks — part of outbreak protocol.

The notification sent to families says an investigation at Hawthorn Park Orchard Manor is ongoing.

As they always do, Interior Health is working with the management team at Orchard Manor through the investigation, "and steps are being taken to protect the health of all residents and staff."

The previous outbreak at this facility was contained to a single staff member. It was declared over on May 5.