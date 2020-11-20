165289
Kelowna  

City workers cleaning up after vandalism spree hits bus stops

Someone appears to have gone on a vandalism spree across Kelowna sometime between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

The target was glass bus shelters. City of Kelowna crews were out cleaning up the damage on Friday afternoon. One worker tells Castanet that the bus shelters appear to have been targeted all across the city including, Highway 33 and on Glenmore Road.

One worker said it was odd that the glass was smashed but remained intact inside of the pane and there was no obvious sign of how the glass was shattered. Workers had to finish the job of breaking the glass before they could start the clean-up.

At least half a dozen bus stops along Glenmore Rd. were caught up in the vandalism spree.

No word on the total cost of the damage and repairs at this time.

