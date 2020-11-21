Kelowna's Tree of Hope will be back for another year next week

For the last 23 years, the Tree of Hope has lit up Kelowna's Landmark District, giving the community a symbol of inspiration during the holidays.

While the way we celebrate may be different this year, residents can still look forward to seeing the Tree of Hope shine bright.

"For the past 23 years, the Tree of Hope has been a shining symbol of inspiration for the City of Kelowna and it's set to light here later this week on Thursday just after 5 p.m.," says leasing and marketing agent for the Stober Group, Dallas Gray.

Visible from late November until Jan. 1, the Tree of Hope is a local celebration and reminder that Christmas is a time of year filled with generosity and fellowship. The tradition has been made to spread compassion to the less fortunate in the community.

"In partnership with the tenants of the Landmark District and TD Canada Trust, we donate funds every year to a local charity and the charity this year is the Child Advocacy Centre and its a great cause, its a one-stop resource centre for children that have experienced child abuse," says Gray.

More than $1 million has been donated to charities over the years through the Tree of Hope and this year, the Tree of Hope will be matching donations up to $100,000.

“It was important for us to get involved with the Child Advocacy Centre Kelowna as the impacts of child abuse are so devastating and long lasting. With only a few government grants, the CAC relies heavily on the support from their community,” says chief operating officer for the Stober Group Dave McAnerney.

The Stober Group is asking the public for both personal and corporate donations.

One of this year’s sponsors is BigSteelBox, who are looking forward to supporting the Child Advocacy Centre.

“Our business is built on a set of six core values that guide our everyday operations and help us to deliver a moving and storage experience that feels better for our customers. We strive to do this by caring for people beyond the expectations – one relationship at a time,” says Brian Hawkins with BigSteelBox.

“One of the BigSteelBox values is ‘we are here to do good,’ so we’re always looking for ways to support the communities we serve. That’s why having the opportunity to join our friends at the Stober Group and Landmark District to celebrate the holiday season and support the Child Advocacy Center is a perfect fit for us.”

And while there won't be the usual light-up celebration at the tree, Castanet will be live-streaming the light up on Thursday, Nov. 26, just after 5 p.m. for people to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.