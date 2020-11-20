165289
City of Kelowna modifies several recreation programs in the wake of new public health orders

The City of Kelowna has made changes to a number of its recreation programs and guidelines in light of new health orders issued by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Thursday.

All changes are effective immediately, and will be in place until midnight, Dec. 7.

Chief among those is a complete ban on spectators during sporting, or recreational activities. This includes both city-run sports leagues and local sports organizations.

Also included in the order:

  • High intensity fitness programs offered through Kelowna’s Activity & Program Guide are cancelled for the next two weeks including Spin and HIIT classes. Current program participants will be notified directly, and any cancelled or impacted programs will be posted online at kelowna.ca/recreation in the days ahead.  
  • Some smaller events and/or bookings at city facilities such as Parkinson Recreation Centre may be impacted, and organizers will be notified directly. 
  • Facility guidelines and safety plans are in the process of being updated to reflect the latest provincial orders and will be posted online in the days ahead.  

Strict maximum capacities and pre-booking systems continue to be in place for recreation facilities and programs.

Funeral booking will still be allowed, but only to a maximum of 10 people, while a series of upcoming shows at the Kelowna Community Theatre in December will be available through livestream channels only.

In keeping with the latest health orders, the city has also taken steps to move services online, including submission of service requests, payment of parking tickets and applications for business licenses.

Click here for more information on the city's response to COVID-19.

