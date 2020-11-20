Big White opening Black Forest, Snow Ghost chairs Saturday

Photo: Lift Blog - file photo Big White's Black Forest chair is opening Saturday

After Big White became the first B.C. Interior ski resort to open on Thursday, the local resort plans to open two more chair lifts this coming weekend.

Boasting a 121-centimetre base, the resort opened a week earlier than originally planned, to season pass holders only. With 11 cm of new snow, it was lauded as one of the best opening days the resort has had.

While Thursday saw the Ridge Rocket, Bullet and Plaza chairs spinning, the resort plans to fire up the Black Forest and Snow Ghost chairs on Saturday. The hill remains only open to season pass holders until Nov. 23.

“We're all in this together,” said Michael J. Ballingall, vice president at Big White. “We have pivoted more times than you can imagine and now we're here to look after our locals who want to ski. Take your time, have patience – it is one of the only places we can all play together in super, natural British Columbia right now.”

Masks or face coverings that cover the nose and mouth remain mandatory while at the resort, including while waiting in the lift lines.