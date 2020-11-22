164654
Kelowna  

Plans continue to move forward for a new Hyundai-Genesis dealership

New dealership ready to go

The next phase of the complex redevelopment of a dealership at Highway 97 and Cary Road comes before city council Monday.

The property presently home to Buy Direct Truck Centre was recently subdivided, creating two new lots.

Last month, a development permit was issued allowing the truck centre to relocate to the rear of the property.

The latest permit application is for the remaining portion of the site which, if approved, would become home to a new Hyundai-Genesis dealership.

Staff indicate the dealership itself would be two storeys, which will include a showroom, service area and office space.

The rest of the site will include a mix of staff, customer and inventory parking.

Staff have indicated support for the application, stating its consistency with a majority of OCP and urban design guidelines.

