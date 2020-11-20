Proposed new Welcome to Kelowna sign budgeted at $250,000

Photo: City of Kelowna

A proposed new welcome sign at the northern gateway to Kelowna will evoke negative comments.

That from a local artist who reviewed the design and concept of a new welcome sign from Ontario-based artist Ted Fullerton titled "Imagine."

"Yes, we will get negative comments, but that happens with everything and people get adjusted. It is usually because of a lack of understanding of the abstract," the artist stated in an email following the presentation.

The welcome sign, if approved by council, would include the word "Kelowna" surrounded by 10 figures at varying heights which would appear to move toward, and away from each other, as motorists move closer, creating a form of motion.

The sign would be placed on the right side of Highway 97, just to the north of Kelowna International Airport.

It would replace the former sign near Reid's Corner. That sign was taken down two years ago during the widening of the highway.

The city has budgeted $250,000 for the piece, with the province kicking in $100,000 from the Highway 97 project.

Council will be given three options on the size of the lettering, ranging between 1.2 and 1.8 metres in height.

Staff are recommending 1.2 metres, which would fall within the current budget. It would cost the city an additional $50,000 for each subsequent jump in height.