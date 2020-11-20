165834
162268
Kelowna  

Proposed new Welcome to Kelowna sign budgeted at $250,000

New sign creates motion

- | Story: 316959

A proposed new welcome sign at the northern gateway to Kelowna will evoke negative comments.

That from a local artist who reviewed the design and concept of a new welcome sign from Ontario-based artist Ted Fullerton titled "Imagine."

"Yes, we will get negative comments, but that happens with everything and people get adjusted. It is usually because of a lack of understanding of the abstract," the artist stated in an email following the presentation.

The welcome sign, if approved by council, would include the word "Kelowna" surrounded by 10 figures at varying heights which would appear to move toward, and away from each other, as motorists move closer, creating a form of motion.

The sign would be placed on the right side of Highway 97, just to the north of Kelowna International Airport.

It would replace the former sign near Reid's Corner. That sign was taken down two years ago during the widening of the highway.

The city has budgeted $250,000 for the piece, with the province kicking in $100,000 from the Highway 97 project.

Council will be given three options on the size of the lettering, ranging between 1.2 and 1.8 metres in height.

Staff are recommending 1.2 metres, which would fall within the current budget. It would cost the city an additional $50,000 for each subsequent jump in height.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164731
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


165851
Real Estate
4307585
302-1550 Dickson Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$409,000
more details
166012


165125


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Wrangler
Wrangler Kelowna SPCA >


153561


165881


Labrasaurus Rex

Must Watch
Dog discovers he can touch the bottom of the pool. Hilarious.
Friday Fails- November 20, 2020
Galleries
Bad days happen.
Friday Fails- November 20, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Prince William welcomes BBC inquiry into Princess Diana interview
Showbiz
British royal Prince William has welcomed the BBC's decision...
Woman films boyfriend throwing a tantrum
Must Watch
Internet GOLD.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165030
163947