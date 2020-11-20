Castanet speaks with local retailers about the new mask mandate

With the new mask mandate for indoor public and retail spaces across British Columbia announced Thursday, Castanet spoke with retailers in Kelowna to find out what they think about the new rule.

Before the new mandate, many retailers in B.C. had already made face coverings mandatory for their customers such as Alchemy Living.

"I think it's really really great. I think it's something that will hopefully curb some of the cases down. I know working in retail this whole summer, it was super stressful for staff to have to deal with the emotions of people so I think that having this mandated kind of takes away a lot of the stress that everyone in the service industry deals with," says Sam Macfarlane with Alchemy Living.

Owner of Textile Apparel also supports the mask mandate as she believes physical barriers are a great way to prevent people from speaking moistly on one another.

"Like it or not, physical distance isn't always easy to maintain in a retail setting, so I think at this point in time, everything we can do to help is responsible," she says, adding that while she did not require her customers to wear masks before entering her store, she did encourage it, and the majority of her customers were already wearing masks before it became mandatory.

Owner of Galibelle Lisa Broesky says while she doesn't disagree with the mandate, in the last few months she has gotten lots of feedback from customers who prefer to shop without wearing masks.

"We've gone through the protocols of having sanitization stations at the doors, screens up by the desk, steaming clothing - although people don't want to shop while having to wear a mask," she says.

"Being that our store is a small space, I feel that now, especially in the off season which is much different than our busy summers, that often I may only have one to two customers in the store at one time and I guess my worry is that hearing frequently from people not wanting to wear a mask, that now this may push even more customers to shop online this holiday season."

At Tigerlily Clothing, owner Rachael Jones says lots of her customers were already wearing masks when entering her store however she would schedule one-on-one appointments with her customers who were unable to wear masks due to medical conditions.

"I think from my perspective it's not really going to be an issue...most of our customers have already adopted this," she says.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday that masks are now required in all indoor public and retail spaces, along with a ban on social gatherings of any size inside of homes.

Dr. Henry had previously said that wearing masks in indoor spaces was expected, but due to rising COVID-19 cases, it is now mandatory and enforceable.