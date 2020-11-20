Summerhill management have mixed feelings about sentencing of former employee, who secretly filmed staff bathroom

Photo: Contributed Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Management at Summerhill Winery have mixed feelings about the sentencing of their former employee who was arrested for recording people using the staff bathroom in the summer of 2019.

Ian Leighton, 44, was arrested in August 2019 after two cameras were found in the staff bathroom at the Kelowna winery. Leighton attempted to hide the two memory cards from the cameras after they were discovered, but he eventually gave them up to police.

There was evidence of 91 videos on the cards, but 60 had been erased. The remaining videos showed 13 different people using the bathroom and changing, and the files were organized by different people's names and what was shown.

Leighton, a father of three, pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism and one count of attempting to pervert justice last March, and during his sentencing hearing Wednesday, the court heard the Crown and defence's vastly different sentencing positions. While the Crown is seeking a two-year jail sentence, followed by two years of probation, Leighton's defence asked for a suspended sentence, which would see him spend a period of time under probation-like conditions in the community, and avoid jail time.

Several Summerhill managers were in court during Wednesday's hearing.

“It's trying to find that balance, we want justice for our staff, but we also realize that he is a family man and has a family to provide for,” said Jeremy Luypen, Summerhill's food and beverage director. “How do you balance those two? Part of you wants him to be guilty and go to jail but then that takes away from him raising his kids, so it's a tough balance.

“Listening to him speak today was the first time we've heard him talk about the situation and his apology to Summerhill, it was nice to hear that he does feel empathy towards it, but part of me still wants closure and some justice for the young females that he took advantage of.”

Luypen said it's been a tough 15 months at Summerhill since Leighton was arrested, and several employees quit as result of Leighton's actions.

“Some didn't feel safe coming back to work, some needed some time to get comfort and find themselves again, and help get back that privacy that was stolen from them,” Luypen said.

“The restaurant business is a family, but then it's a family-run business that actually genuinely cares a lot about the staff that works for them, so when someone breaks that trust, it was super hard to deal with.”

During sentencing submissions, Leighton's defence counsel said Leighton was a “raging alcoholic” at the time of the offence, drinking a 26-ounce bottle of hard liquor and two bottles of wine daily. He said he's been attending counselling since his arrest and hasn't drank since September 2019.

Judge Clarke Burnett is expected to deliver a decision sometime in late January.