165276
162268
Kelowna  

City council gets its first official look at proposed new Costco location

Costco moves before council

- | Story: 316893

Fourteen months after plans were first unveiled for a new Costco in Kelowna, the much-awaited move is finally set to land on city council's desk Monday.

In the first step of what will be a lengthy process, council will be asked Monday to endorse amendments to the Official Community Plan and a rezoning application.

The 5.97 hectare property, which has never been developed, is zoned agricultural, and has an OCP designation of residential and mixed use residential-commercial.

It is situated along Leckie, Baron and Springfield roads, in the midst of residential neighbourhoods, and in close proximity to both Dilworth and Orchard Park shopping centres.

In a report for council, staff note the existing Costco at highways 33 and 97 has served the city and beyond for 30 years, but as the city has grown, so has membership and traffic to the store.

"Costco is proposing to relocate the existing operation to a larger site that would allow for both a gas bar, and a larger warehouse building to allow the business to continue to grow," the report states.

Staff also indicate the proposed move does not represent a "significant departure in terms of transportation patterns," since the current location about 770 metres to the northeast, is generally considered within the same neighbourhood.

"The site is well served by several major roadways including Benvoulin Rd to the south, Springfield Rd, Leckie Rd, Baron Rd, Dilworth Rd and Highway 97N.

"The central location benefits Kelowna residents in terms of maintaining a reasonable average vehicle travel distance relative to more suburban or remote locations."

If approved, the proposal will go to a public hearing before moving forward.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164936
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


165851
Real Estate
4259797
165 Hartman Road
5 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,900
more details
164392


165332


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Fuzzball
Fuzzball Kelowna SPCA >


153561


161329


Similar movie posters

Galleries
Same ideas? Maybe…
Robot takes guests to table
Must Watch
“A robot named Peanut took us to our table at U & Me...
Reese Witherspoon names Walk the Line her ‘most rewarding experience’ on its 15th anniversary
Showbiz
Reese Witherspoon marked 15 years of her hit movie Walk the Line...
Toddler prefers watching soccer over kid shows
Must Watch
This kid is going places.
History Facts
Galleries
These history facts will boggle your mind.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165035
163919