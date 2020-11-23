165482
Kelowna council will decide Monday how to spend nearly $8M in COVID restart funding

The City of Kelowna plans to split more than $7.8 million in COVID-19 relief funding to help offset increased costs and lost revenue between this year, and next.

Kelowna learned earlier this month it would be receiving the one-time safe restart grant from the province.

Corporate finance manager Kevin Hughes, in a report for council, said the timing of the grant announcement allows the city to use the money to support 2020 financial impacts and apply it to the 2021 budget.

"Staff are recommending that $2.517 million of these funds be allocated to fund additional costs and revenue losses experienced in the 2020 fiscal year, including corporate preparedness planning and gaming revenues as well as to support the Kelowna International Airport," Hughes stated.

"Staff recommend the remaining $5.367 million be allocated to fund expected costs and loss of revenue as part of the 2021 preliminary budget to be deliberated by council on Dec. 10."

Hughes says two other funding streams, both application-based, are being made available to municipalities around the province.

More information on those is expected in the coming months.

