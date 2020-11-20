A project on a Kelowna beach is on hold after possible artifact found

Photo: Wayne Moore

A team of archeologists are scouring the area around the Royal Avenue Beach Access in Kelowna at the request of the province's archeological branch.

Design and construction services director Andrew Gibbs says the city was doing erosion protection work, and building a path between Royal Avenue and Strathcona Park in the spring when someone reported seeing an archeological artifact on the beach in the park.

"As a result, the archeological branch called us and said this is there, this is a concern to us, so we stopped the work on the site," said Gibbs.

"We hired an archeologist to go in an investigate it. That's what we're doing right now."

The city was required to apply for a permit, which Gibbs says took some time, hence the delay between the find and the investigation.

"You need a permit for impact assessment because you found something, and a permit to continue doing work, and how are you going to do it to protect the resource.

"When we find out what they find, if anything, then we'll know what the impact is on the future."

Gibbs says the object found were some lithic (stone tool) fragments.

"It was enough to set off a concern for the province, which makes it a concern for us."