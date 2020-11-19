165834
Kelowna  

SIDIT boss Douglas named Kelowna's business leader of the year

Big honour for Douglas

- | Story: 316860

Laurel Douglas has been named Kelowna’s business leader of the year.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce names the award winner each year in advance of its Business Excellence Awards, which will be held virtually next week. The winner is determined by an independent judging panel.

Douglas is a longtime non-profit and community leader who has supported many businesses and community organizations, and has served as a mentor and resource for many individuals over the years. She is currently the CEO of the Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust after serving in the same role for the Women’s Enterprise Centre.

She has lived in the Okanagan since 1997 and was the founding executive director of what is now known as Accelerate Okanagan.

“Laurel, through her long-standing support of the community, has enriched our city and our region,” Kelowna chamber president Jeffrey Robinson said in a press release. “She has championed entrepreneurs and provided valuable community leadership in the economic development and post-secondary sectors.

“She continues to leave a legacy of strategic thinking, impact and collaboration in the positions she has held. In her new role at SIDIT, we are confident that her steady hand and clear-headed planning will create great outcomes for this important regional economic development organization.”

Douglas will receive the honour at the 33rd annual Business Excellence Awards, which will be held online from 5 to 6:30 p.m. next Thursday night.

“I’m honoured to be named business leader of the year, in recognition of the work I’ve done in this region over the last 23 years, helping develop the Okanagan tech sector, supporting women entrepreneurs throughout BC, and now helping the Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust enter its next chapter,” Douglas said.

“When I arrived in Kelowna, I wanted to use my background in business to help entrepreneurs access capital, knowledge and markets, and to help create the conditions to encourage economic development in our region.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with wonderful team members and volunteer board members over the years, who are all committed to making a difference, and are working very hard during this difficult time to support business and community resilience and recovery.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


165851
Real Estate
4319764
199-1999 Highway 97S
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$274,500
more details
164827


165082


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Fuzzball
Fuzzball Kelowna SPCA >


153561


163183


Similar movie posters

Galleries
Same ideas? Maybe…
Robot takes guests to table
Must Watch
“A robot named Peanut took us to our table at U & Me...
Reese Witherspoon names Walk the Line her ‘most rewarding experience’ on its 15th anniversary
Showbiz
Reese Witherspoon marked 15 years of her hit movie Walk the Line...
Toddler prefers watching soccer over kid shows
Must Watch
This kid is going places.
History Facts
Galleries
These history facts will boggle your mind.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162761
163919