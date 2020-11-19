Downtown Kelowna building bear-sprayed

Photo: pixabay

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a bear-spraying incident inside a downtown building.

Officers were called Thursday morning just after 9:15 a.m. to a building in a 700-block of Bernard Avenue for a report of an unknown person who used bear spray inside.

Police, fire and ambulance rushed to the scene and found no victims. The building is now being aired out.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net