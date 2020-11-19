Recipient of Habitat for Humanity home speaks to the honour

Sarita Patel

Back in September, Habitat for Humanity Okanagan broke ground in Lake Country on its newest project that sees the construction of 12 new homes for families in need.

Home recipient Amber Biglow, a mother of two, says owning a home of her own is a dream come true.

“When I first got the phone call I wasn’t expecting it, we were in Vancouver - my son had just had surgery so it was very overwhelming to hear,” explains Biglow.

“But after the overwhelming was done, it was just relief to know that we have the security of a place to stay and something that’s our own.”

Currently, the family is renting a home from Biglow’s mother in Peachland but the house is hitting the market so Grandma can retire, which spurred her to apply for the Habitat home.

“I heard about the Lake Country homes and my best friend lives in Lake Country and I thought, ‘oh, I’m just going to give this a try,” said Biglow.

“Our families do have to go through quite the process and there is a criteria that they have to meet,” explains Andrea Manifold, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.

“It’s fantastic when we manage to get through that process and tick off all the boxes and Amber certainly has done that. She has a great need to provide a safe and affordable home for her family.”

The Habitat development will include a dozen homes, creating its own little community, something that’s important to Biglow.

“I am a people person and community is important to me. My family is big and we have lots of friends and I think raising your kids that way is so important so, I am actually excited for that community part of it.”

“We have to make the most of every piece of land we get and so that’s one aspect but it’s so great to actually contribute to a community and those 12 families will grow and flourish and thrive, hopefully, together,” adds Manifold.

Biglow works six-days a week but finds time to help volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, which is a requirement for receiving a home.

“Everybody needs to be apart of something and knowing that Habitat helps other families - it brings people together," Biglow said.

Manifold states the non-profit is still fundraising for this build and says everything helps.

“We have a very big ‘donate’ button on our website so we need every cent that we can raise. That might be monetary or it might be donating excess product that we can use in the homes."

The homes are set to be complete by the end of next year.