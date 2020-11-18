165076
Kelowna  

Coronavirus exposure on 2 Kelowna-bound flights

Virus on 2 Kelowna flights

- | Story: 316798

Two more Kelowna-bound flights have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 exposure list. 

The health authority says anyone on an impacted flight, particularly those in the list high-risk rows, should monitor themselves closely for symptoms for the next two weeks. 

  • Nov 9, WestJet 3342, Calgary to Kelowna - rows 19 to 20
  • Nov 11, WestJet 3320, Vancouver to Kelowna - rows 6 to 12

The YLW flights were two of 10 added to the exposure list on Wednesday. The full list can be found here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

165158
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


165851
Real Estate
4270992
#213 3880 Brown Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$419,900
more details
161351


165126


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Catpernicus
Catpernicus Kelowna SPCA >


153561


165332


Unusual barcodes

Galleries
Barcodes don’t have to be boring.
Unusual barcodes (2)
Galleries
Conan O’Brien signing off as U.S. late night TV regular in 2021
Showbiz
U.S. comedian Conan O'Brien is bowing out of late night TV...
Bear wakes up guy taking a nap by the pool
Must Watch
Imagine laying down for a nap by the pool and waking up to a bear...
Mommy says no…but why not see what happens
Must Watch
He just had to find out for himself..


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
163919