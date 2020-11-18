Coronavirus exposure on 2 Kelowna-bound flights

Photo: The Canadian Press

Two more Kelowna-bound flights have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 exposure list.

The health authority says anyone on an impacted flight, particularly those in the list high-risk rows, should monitor themselves closely for symptoms for the next two weeks.

Nov 9, WestJet 3342, Calgary to Kelowna - rows 19 to 20

Nov 11, WestJet 3320, Vancouver to Kelowna - rows 6 to 12

The YLW flights were two of 10 added to the exposure list on Wednesday. The full list can be found here.