Alleged Rutland bank robber has lengthly criminal past

Photo: RCMP Money recovered after a bank robbery last week in Rutland

Criminal charges have been approved against a man accused of robbing a bank last week in Rutland.

Jay David Lawrence, 43, has been charged with one count of robbery in relation to the alleged incident on November 13.

RCMP say they were called that day to the TD Bank on Highway 33 in Rutland just after 9:45 a.m. for a report of a robbery. Officers were told a man approached a teller and demanded cash, which he was given, before fleeing on foot.

Lawrence was arrested running through a neighbourhood nearby in the 100-block of Adventure Road.

He is very familiar with the criminal justice system.

In May 2018 he was sentenced to 40 months in prison after being found guilty on a six-count indictment for a crime spree that saw him break into a home in Kelowna, steal two firearms and was then found trying to start a vehicle that was not his.

During his sentencing hearing, the courts noted Lawrence is a long-time drug addict who has been using cocaine and heroin intravenously since at 15 and had no period of complete sobriety since age 11. His drug use was attributed to abuse he suffered as a child.

His criminal record dates back decades and includes dozens of convictions for property crimes, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, assault police officer and driving while prohibited.

In 2013 he was convicted of uttering threats and assault with a weapon, arising from an attack on his girlfriend with a knife while under a drug-induced psychosis. There is also a mischief conviction stemming from a 2015 incident where, while under a drug-induced delusion, he broke the window of an elderly couple's home and went inside.

Lawrence remains in custody pending a bail hearing on December 7.