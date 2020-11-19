Winery voyeur was 'raging alcoholic' when he recorded coworkers

Photo: Contributed Summerhill Pyramid Winery

The man who recorded people changing and using a staff bathroom at Summerhill Winery was a “raging alcoholic” at the time, according to his lawyer, but he hasn't had a drink in more than a year.

Ian Leighton's sentencing hearing was held Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism and one count of attempting to obstruct justice in March. He had originally faced 18 charges, but struck a plea deal with the Crown on the three charges instead.

While the Crown is seeking a jail sentence of two years, Leighton's defence argued a suspended sentence or conditional sentence, both of which involve no jail time, would be appropriate.

Wednesday afternoon, Leighton's defence counsel Cory Armour said his client had been drinking a 26-ounce bottle of hard liquor and two bottles of wine every day in August 2019, when he hid cameras inside the staff washroom at Summerhill Winery. He was an employee of the winery at the time.

Armour said Leighton's alcoholism stemmed from an incident two years prior, when he learned his late father had committed suicide when he was an infant. For his whole life, Leighton's family had told him his father had died in a car crash.

“That took a huge emotional toll on Mr. Leighton, far more than his parents expected to be the case, and he began to spiral out of control with his alcohol,” Armour said.

Leighton, a husband and father of three, became “fixated” on a specific female coworker during this time, and he eventually set up the cameras to capture naked images of the woman.

Leighton was arrested in August 2019, but was released by police under conditions, and never spent time in custody. Armour said Leighton hasn't had a drop of alcohol since Sept. 8, 2019. This was confirmed by Leighton's wife, who has remained with him and supported him during the past 15 months.

Armour also noted Leighton has been attending counselling for his alcoholism and anxiety issues, and he's shown “extreme remorse and insight” over the past year.

“I do want to start with saying how sorry I am. There were a lot of really good friends that I had at Summerhill that I can't even fathom what they think of me now,” Leighton said in court Wednesday.

“This is something that I'm going to carry for the rest of my life ... Coming from a family that experienced great trauma, I can only curse myself for inflicting that on somebody else.”

While the Crown charged Leighton for the voyeurism on a single day, he admitted to police that it had occurred over “a couple months,” and the day the cameras were found was not an isolated incident.

Armour argued that due to the steps Leighton has taken to address his mental health issues, a suspended sentence, where he would serve his time in the community under a number of conditions, should be considered. Armour noted that a conditional sentence, where he may serve some of his sentence in the community under house arrest, could also be appropriate.

Crown prosecutor Jean-Benoit Deschamps reiterated his position that jail time is necessary to denounce Leighton's crimes and deter others from committing similar crimes.

Judge Clarke Burnett said he would need some time to consider the vastly different sentencing positions of Crown and defence. He's expected to deliver a decision in late January. Meanwhile, Leighton remains out of custody as he awaits his sentencing.