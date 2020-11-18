165655
Kelowna  

Santa's visit to Orchard Park has been cancelled due to COVID-19

Santa's annual visit to Kelowna's Orchard Park Shopping Centre has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The safety of our customers, employees and the public remains our highest priority. Though Santa’s annual visit is a cherished holiday tradition, out of an abundance of caution, Santa and the mall have made the difficult decision to cancel our in-mall Santa experience," reads a statement on the mall's Facebook page.

"The holidays are a time of selflessness, when communities come together to stay warm, reconnect and look forward with renewed hope to the year ahead. We thank you for your understanding and wish you a safe and happy holiday season."

Normally, Santa would make an appearance at Orchard Park where children could sit on his lap, visit with him and get photos taken.

And while there will be no Santa at Orchard Park, he will be returning to Vernon's Village Green shopping centre starting Nov. 28.

Children will get the opportunity to interact with Santa in a contactless manner. Visits are by reservation only and while photos will not be provided this year, parents have the opportunity to take their own.

In other parts of the country, two of Canada's biggest mall operators Cadillac Fairview Corporation Ltd. and Oxford Properties Group have both opted for virtual Santa visits amid the rise of COVID-19 cases. 

Cadillac Fairview will be offering Santa story-time sessions through one-on-one video chats while Oxford Properties Group will be using a magic mirror to connect children to Father Christmas. 

