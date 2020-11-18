Crown seeks 2-year sentence for hidden bathroom cam at winery

Photo: Contributed Summerhill Pyramid Winery

The Crown is seeking a two-year jail sentence for the man who secretly recorded people changing and using the bathroom at Summerhill Winery in August 2019.

Ian Leighton, a 44-year-old former employee of Summerhill Winery, was in Kelowna court for his sentencing hearing Wednesday morning, 15 months after he was arrested from the local winery and eight months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism and one count of obstruction of justice.

He was originally charged with 18 different criminal charges, but he took a plea deal with the Crown on the three charges instead. He was fired from his position at the winery upon his arrest.

Crown prosecutor Jean-Benoit Deschamps said a Summerhill employee found a camera in the winery's basement bathroom in August 2019. The bathroom was primarily used by staff.

After it was discovered, the camera was placed in a bag, hidden behind the bar and police were called. But before the officers arrived, the camera was taken from the bag and the two SD cards were removed. Surveillance footage captured Leighton taking the camera for a brief period of time and returning it to the bar, after he had presumably removed the memory cards.

Leighton was arrested by police and questioned in the back of an RCMP vehicle. Officers said he appeared nervous during questioning before he eventually took the two memory cards from his shoe and gave them to police. He told police that he had "a sickness” and he had been secretly recording in the bathroom for “only a couple of months.”

A second camera was eventually discovered in the same bathroom and police found evidence of 91 separate videos on the two memory cards, but 60 had been deleted. The remaining videos depicted men and women using the bathroom and changing, unaware they were being recorded. The videos had been organized and labelled with different people's names and descriptions of what was shown. Thirteen different people were identified in the videos, including three who were under 18.

The victim impact statement of one of the female victims was read in court. She said she feels angry, embarrassed, violated and sad, and the incident has ripped away her sense of safety and privacy when she uses public toilets. She expressed fear that the video of her may somehow make it onto the internet.

One of Leighton's other victims, who considered him a friend, described Leighton's actions as a “weird and creepy,” while another reported feeling anxiety, paranoia and violated as a result.

A psychological report of Leighton found he had a happy upbringing and no major mental illness other than anxiety. He was labelled a low to moderate risk to reoffend.

Deschamps noted the psychological report found Leighton had developed a “fixation” on a fellow Summerhill employee, which led him to setting up the cameras to obtain images of her.

Describing Leighton's actions as “opportunistic in nature," "planned" and "calculated,” Deschamps said the crimes carried a “really high” moral blameworthiness. The Crown is seeking a nine- to 12-month sentence on the voyeurism charges plus an additional 12-month sentence on the obstruction of justice charge, for trying to hide the SD cards. The Crown seeks an additional two-year probation period following his jail sentence. Leighton has no prior criminal record.

Leighton's defence counsel is expected to make submissions Wednesday afternoon. It's unclear what the defence's sentencing position will be. Judge Clarke Burnett will make a decision on sentencing at a later date. Meanwhile, Leighton remains out of custody.